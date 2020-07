Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Immaculate and clean large 5 bedrooms with master down. Second master up with its own bathroom. large game room . Formals . Fridge included . Covered back patio with fan . Wood floor through out the first floor and master bedroom. Neutral Paint. Stainless steel appliances , granite , fully remodled baths . Salt water pool and big yard. Pets welcomed. Newer water heaters. Brand new carpet .Huge utilty room with room for a freezer.

Rent includes pool maintenance.