2129 Sheffield Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Available now! Looking for an open, multi-functional floor plan AND a backyard oasis? This is it! The main floor features a full bath, a bedroom (could easily be converted to an office or guest bedroom),3 living spaces (bonus room upstairs could be a bedroom!), 2 dining spaces and an updated kitchen. Upstairs you will find a split floor plan, the master bedroom plus 2 additional bedrooms and an additional living space (great for a game room, play room OR another bedroom). Head out back to a backyard that is perfect for entertaining with a beautiful pool and spa all surrounded by palm and banana trees.This home is a must see! **weekly pool service included in rent