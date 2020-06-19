2117 Gisbourne Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Executive style lease home. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on interior street zoned to Flower Mound High School! Master bedroom and bath are spectacular with frame-less, glass-tile master shower, separate tub, and updated fixtures. Living room doubles as media room, all equipment stays including speakers, receiver, projector and 120' screen. Wood floors in both living areas and master. Tiled kitchen, laundry, walkways. Island kitchen has stainless steel appliances including double oven with warming drawer, opens to breakfast area and large family room with brick fireplace. Shaded backyard with covered patio backs up to greenbelt.