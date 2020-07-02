2117 Bennington Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This beautiful 2 story home located in the heart of Flower mound is a must come see home. This house is completely renovated home that is welcoming to any beautiful family for lease. The house has 4 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom .The backyard sets its mark for a relaxing evening with its warm pool. Not to forget the award winning exemplary schools in the neighborhood.