2117 Bennington Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Lake Forest
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 2 story home located in the heart of Flower mound is a must come see home. This house is completely renovated home that is welcoming to any beautiful family for lease. The house has 4 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom .The backyard sets its mark for a relaxing evening with its warm pool. Not to forget the award winning exemplary schools in the neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2117 Bennington Avenue have any available units?
2117 Bennington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.