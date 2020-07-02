All apartments in Flower Mound
2117 Bennington Avenue
2117 Bennington Avenue

2117 Bennington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Bennington Avenue, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 2 story home located in the heart of Flower mound is a must come see home. This house is completely renovated home that is welcoming to any beautiful family for lease. The house has 4 bedroom with 2.5 bathroom .The backyard sets its mark for a relaxing evening with its warm pool. Not to forget the award winning exemplary schools in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Bennington Avenue have any available units?
2117 Bennington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Bennington Avenue have?
Some of 2117 Bennington Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Bennington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Bennington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Bennington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Bennington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 2117 Bennington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2117 Bennington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2117 Bennington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Bennington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Bennington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2117 Bennington Avenue has a pool.
Does 2117 Bennington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2117 Bennington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Bennington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Bennington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

