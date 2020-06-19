2008 Brookville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in the desirable Lake Forest area that backs up to a peaceful greenbelt with walking-jogging trails. This home includes worry-free lawn care plus refrigerator, washer and dryer in the lease! This open concept home features a large eat-in kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Master bath has dual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. A wood burning fireplace in the family room helps make this an inviting home for your family. Modern tile and laminate flooring throughout the home for easy care. The patio is tree shaded with a shed for extra storage. 1 pet under 20lbs.