Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:18 PM

2008 Brookville Lane

2008 Brookville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Brookville Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in the desirable Lake Forest area that backs up to a peaceful greenbelt with walking-jogging trails. This home includes worry-free lawn care plus refrigerator, washer and dryer in the lease! This open concept home features a large eat-in kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space. Master bath has dual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. A wood burning fireplace in the family room helps make this an inviting home for your family. Modern tile and laminate flooring throughout the home for easy care. The patio is tree shaded with a shed for extra storage. 1 pet under 20lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Brookville Lane have any available units?
2008 Brookville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Brookville Lane have?
Some of 2008 Brookville Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Brookville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Brookville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Brookville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Brookville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Brookville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Brookville Lane offers parking.
Does 2008 Brookville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2008 Brookville Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Brookville Lane have a pool?
No, 2008 Brookville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Brookville Lane have accessible units?
No, 2008 Brookville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Brookville Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Brookville Lane has units with dishwashers.

