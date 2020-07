Amenities

Beautiful stunning home in the quiet cul-de-sac with open floor plan, high ceilings, complete Hardwood on first floor and stairs, granite counter top in kitchen and island. Office plus mud room and bay windows in the master bedroom. Walking distance to exemplary schools, park and shops. Next to greenbelt and walking trail. Huge game room upstairs with media room and three bedrooms. Covered patio in the backyard.