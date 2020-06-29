All apartments in Flower Mound
1908 Longfellow Lane

1908 Longfellow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Longfellow Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Incredible floorplan with 5 bedrooms (2 downstairs) and 4 full bathrooms. Oversized Gameroom. Large kitchen open to Family room, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features: granite, stainless appliances, island, built-in desk, and bay window for table. Light and bright with soaring ceilings. New vinyl wood flooring. Relax at the end of the day in the luxurious Master Bathroom, feature Frameless shower and updates galore. Spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets. All this with a 3 car garage. Walking distance to community pool and tennis courts and Marcus HS. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Pets on case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Longfellow Lane have any available units?
1908 Longfellow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Longfellow Lane have?
Some of 1908 Longfellow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Longfellow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Longfellow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Longfellow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Longfellow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Longfellow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Longfellow Lane offers parking.
Does 1908 Longfellow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Longfellow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Longfellow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1908 Longfellow Lane has a pool.
Does 1908 Longfellow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1908 Longfellow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Longfellow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Longfellow Lane has units with dishwashers.

