1908 Longfellow Lane

Incredible floorplan with 5 bedrooms (2 downstairs) and 4 full bathrooms. Oversized Gameroom. Large kitchen open to Family room, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features: granite, stainless appliances, island, built-in desk, and bay window for table. Light and bright with soaring ceilings. New vinyl wood flooring. Relax at the end of the day in the luxurious Master Bathroom, feature Frameless shower and updates galore. Spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets. All this with a 3 car garage. Walking distance to community pool and tennis courts and Marcus HS. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Pets on case by case basis