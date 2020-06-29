1833 Trail Ridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

new appliances. Beautiful Family home in Flower Mound on a large Corner lot. Bright and open floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a large study, large loft area, massive master suite, huge master bath with split vanities. Open patios and deck makes the outside ideal for entertaining. Granite counter tops, UPGRADED Stainless Steel Appliances and decorative lighting in kitchen. New faucets in bathrooms. Close to Freeways and shopping. Public Driving Directions: From 3040 go South on Strait St, Right on Rock Cliff Ln, Left on Trail Ridge Ln.