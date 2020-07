Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely three bedroom, two and a half bath home in Flower Mound. This home features formal living and dining rooms, separate family room (with fireplace), and breakfast area in kitchen. Good-sized master bedroom, large master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large back yard with open patio and room for storage on the side.