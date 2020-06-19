All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 20 2019 at 9:34 AM

1717 Ingleside Drive

1717 Ingleside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Ingleside Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1717 Ingleside Drive Available 08/01/19 Updated and Move In Ready! - Four bedroom Flower Mound home offers beautiful wood flooring throughout most of the first floor. Recent updates include complete kitchen makeover. Downstairs find two living and two eating areas plus home office or 5th bedroom. Four bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom is split from others and master bath remodeled with separate shower, garden tub and granite counters. Island kitchen includes refrigerator. 3rd living downstairs could be home office or additional play area. Private backyard with deck and room to play.

(RLNE4233325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Ingleside Drive have any available units?
1717 Ingleside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Ingleside Drive have?
Some of 1717 Ingleside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Ingleside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Ingleside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Ingleside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Ingleside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Ingleside Drive offer parking?
No, 1717 Ingleside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Ingleside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Ingleside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Ingleside Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Ingleside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Ingleside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Ingleside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Ingleside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Ingleside Drive has units with dishwashers.

