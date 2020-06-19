Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1717 Ingleside Drive Available 08/01/19 Updated and Move In Ready! - Four bedroom Flower Mound home offers beautiful wood flooring throughout most of the first floor. Recent updates include complete kitchen makeover. Downstairs find two living and two eating areas plus home office or 5th bedroom. Four bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room upstairs. Master bedroom is split from others and master bath remodeled with separate shower, garden tub and granite counters. Island kitchen includes refrigerator. 3rd living downstairs could be home office or additional play area. Private backyard with deck and room to play.



(RLNE4233325)