Flower Mound, TX
1632 River Birch Drive
1632 River Birch Drive

1632 River Birch Drive
Location

1632 River Birch Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the heart of Flower Mound TEXAS! This home offers split bedrooms, large living area, updated kitchen with silestone counter-tops, built-in cabinets, custom back-splash, stainless steel appliances with breakfast room that overlooks your backyard and beautiful mature trees with a private deck that would be great for entertaining family and friends. Refrigerator, Washer AND Dryer will stay. Large master with walk in closet, garden tub, separate walk in shower and silestone vanity with dual sinks. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping, entertainment and award winning schools. If you travel for work DFW airport is only a 10 mile drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 River Birch Drive have any available units?
1632 River Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 River Birch Drive have?
Some of 1632 River Birch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 River Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 River Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 River Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1632 River Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1632 River Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1632 River Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 1632 River Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 River Birch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 River Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 1632 River Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1632 River Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 River Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 River Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 River Birch Drive has units with dishwashers.

