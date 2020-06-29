1632 River Birch Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in the heart of Flower Mound TEXAS! This home offers split bedrooms, large living area, updated kitchen with silestone counter-tops, built-in cabinets, custom back-splash, stainless steel appliances with breakfast room that overlooks your backyard and beautiful mature trees with a private deck that would be great for entertaining family and friends. Refrigerator, Washer AND Dryer will stay. Large master with walk in closet, garden tub, separate walk in shower and silestone vanity with dual sinks. Conveniently located close to dining, shopping, entertainment and award winning schools. If you travel for work DFW airport is only a 10 mile drive.