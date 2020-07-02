All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:55 AM

1612 Lansdale Drive

1612 Lansdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Lansdale Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story gem in the heart of Flower Mound! The kitchen is light & bright featuring tons of cabinets, counter space, and a window over the sink. Escape to your spacious master suite complete with dual sinks, jetted garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master. Landscaped backyard with excellent privacy and NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. New HVAC and ductwork in 2017. Updated flooring and plantation shutters. NO HOA! Walking distance to several parks, elementary and middle schools. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, walking trails, and 15 minutes to DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Lansdale Drive have any available units?
1612 Lansdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Lansdale Drive have?
Some of 1612 Lansdale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Lansdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Lansdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Lansdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Lansdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1612 Lansdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Lansdale Drive offers parking.
Does 1612 Lansdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Lansdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Lansdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1612 Lansdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Lansdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 Lansdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Lansdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Lansdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

