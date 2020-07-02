1612 Lansdale Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story gem in the heart of Flower Mound! The kitchen is light & bright featuring tons of cabinets, counter space, and a window over the sink. Escape to your spacious master suite complete with dual sinks, jetted garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master. Landscaped backyard with excellent privacy and NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. New HVAC and ductwork in 2017. Updated flooring and plantation shutters. NO HOA! Walking distance to several parks, elementary and middle schools. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, walking trails, and 15 minutes to DFW airport.