1608 Yaggi Drive

FALL IN LOVE with this Spacious home in highly desired Stonecreek. Close to parks and schools. Well Maintained & Updated in the heart of Flower Mound with fresh neutral colors. Travertine tile throughout the first floor. Plenty of perks with lease: 1540 Nema Power in Garage, Home Theater Systems, Pool Service provided, lawn maintenance provided. Washer & Dryer. Updated Kitchen w.breakfast bar & gas cook top Bay window Marble Backsplash Beautiful Formal Living & Dining Fam Rm w. gas log FP. Large Master with a view of the gorgeous pool. Large M Bath w.dual sinks, sep shower & walk-in closet Covered Patio leads to a heated Pool & Spa w room to play. Lots of storage space. Big game room upstairs w Bose speakers.