Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1608 Yaggi Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:16 AM

1608 Yaggi Drive

1608 Yaggi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Yaggi Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
FALL IN LOVE with this Spacious home in highly desired Stonecreek. Close to parks and schools. Well Maintained & Updated in the heart of Flower Mound with fresh neutral colors. Travertine tile throughout the first floor. Plenty of perks with lease: 1540 Nema Power in Garage, Home Theater Systems, Pool Service provided, lawn maintenance provided. Washer & Dryer. Updated Kitchen w.breakfast bar & gas cook top Bay window Marble Backsplash Beautiful Formal Living & Dining Fam Rm w. gas log FP. Large Master with a view of the gorgeous pool. Large M Bath w.dual sinks, sep shower & walk-in closet Covered Patio leads to a heated Pool & Spa w room to play. Lots of storage space. Big game room upstairs w Bose speakers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Yaggi Drive have any available units?
1608 Yaggi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Yaggi Drive have?
Some of 1608 Yaggi Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Yaggi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Yaggi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Yaggi Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Yaggi Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1608 Yaggi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Yaggi Drive offers parking.
Does 1608 Yaggi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Yaggi Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Yaggi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Yaggi Drive has a pool.
Does 1608 Yaggi Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Yaggi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Yaggi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Yaggi Drive has units with dishwashers.

