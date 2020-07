Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this completely remodeled and updated family home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home offers granite counters, new carpet, fresh paint and is ready for move in today. The open floorplan offers a large living area, formal dining area and breakfast nook off the kitchen. The master bath features separate tub and shower and his and her vanity. The over sized back yard has plenty of room for kids to play!