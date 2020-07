Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated one story, 2 bedroom, two bath, 2 car garage in Flower Mound Schools. Cozy fireplace available in the unit. No carpet on the property. Refrigerator included. Laundry hookup inside the unit.

Large Family room with soaring ceilings and a fireplace.

Pets allowed.

MOVE IN READY! Amazing location! In Flower Mound schools, near the Park - Hurry!