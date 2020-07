Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing opportunity waiting for you! A 1 story with a pool in Flower Mound. Easy commute means more time at home with those you love. Pool will provide hours of fun and entertainment. It's ideally positioned to great schools, shops, movies, and restaurants.REFRIGERATOR WASHER & DRYER, ALL NEW FLOORING AND NEW GRANITE. NEW

FENCE HAS BEEN INSTALLED