1401 Lionheart Court

Exquisite home with open floor plan featuring plantation shutters and hand-scraped hardwood floors. Spacious eat-in, granite kitchen including stainless steel appliances, gas stove and built-in wine cooler. Included in the lease are a full-sized washer and dryer. Large master suite with updated bath, separate shower, garden tub, custom cabinets, closet system with tiled walk-in closet. Enjoy a beautiful backyard poolside by the firepit or play golf on the turf. Located in the Lewisville ISD with nearby shopping, entertainment and dining! This home has it all!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 6-6-19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed. Small to medium sized dogs allowed.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.