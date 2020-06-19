All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1401 Lionheart Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1401 Lionheart Court
Last updated June 6 2019 at 5:57 PM

1401 Lionheart Court

1401 Lionheart Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1401 Lionheart Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exquisite home with open floor plan featuring plantation shutters and hand-scraped hardwood floors. Spacious eat-in, granite kitchen including stainless steel appliances, gas stove and built-in wine cooler. Included in the lease are a full-sized washer and dryer. Large master suite with updated bath, separate shower, garden tub, custom cabinets, closet system with tiled walk-in closet. Enjoy a beautiful backyard poolside by the firepit or play golf on the turf. Located in the Lewisville ISD with nearby shopping, entertainment and dining! This home has it all!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 6-6-19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed. Small to medium sized dogs allowed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Lionheart Court have any available units?
1401 Lionheart Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Lionheart Court have?
Some of 1401 Lionheart Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Lionheart Court currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Lionheart Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Lionheart Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Lionheart Court is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Lionheart Court offer parking?
No, 1401 Lionheart Court does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Lionheart Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Lionheart Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Lionheart Court have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Lionheart Court has a pool.
Does 1401 Lionheart Court have accessible units?
No, 1401 Lionheart Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Lionheart Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Lionheart Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary