1116 Coker Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2-story in terrific Flower Mound location ready for immediate move-in! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, second living space, formal dining area, and 2-car garage! Upgrades throughout include designer paint tones, extensive crown molding, bay window areas, cozy brick family room fireplace, decorative lighting fixtures, and more! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a tumbled stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinetry, and electric range. Huge backyard with covered patio area!