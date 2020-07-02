All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1116 Coker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1116 Coker Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1116 Coker Drive

1116 Coker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1116 Coker Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2-story in terrific Flower Mound location ready for immediate move-in! Inside you will find 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, second living space, formal dining area, and 2-car garage! Upgrades throughout include designer paint tones, extensive crown molding, bay window areas, cozy brick family room fireplace, decorative lighting fixtures, and more! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops with a tumbled stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinetry, and electric range. Huge backyard with covered patio area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Coker Drive have any available units?
1116 Coker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Coker Drive have?
Some of 1116 Coker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Coker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Coker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Coker Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Coker Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1116 Coker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Coker Drive offers parking.
Does 1116 Coker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Coker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Coker Drive have a pool?
No, 1116 Coker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Coker Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 Coker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Coker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Coker Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary