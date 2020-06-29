All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:48 PM

1113 Steele Lane

1113 Steele Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Steele Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Tenant responsible for lawn service and pest control, rent will be 3750 per month. Tenant responsible for lawn service rent will be 3850. This Darling home has 4 bedrms, 3 bathrms, study, game room & media room, close to Grapevine lake, Mall, Gaylord Hotel & DFW airport. Home boasts high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout first floor! Wide open kitchen & living really brings the family together! Kitchen shines with stainless steel appliances. Has granite counters & abundant cabinet & counter space. Master & guest suite down, enjoy the spa like master bath also featuring an oversized master closet with direct access to laundry for convenience. Head upstairs & enjoy more time with family in the game & media rooms. Grill out this summer under the covered patio, & play in the field behind for more space. Owner to provide refrigerator and washer/dryer for qualified applicant. All 10 rated schools, close to shopping, dining & the airport. Available NOW. Make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Steele Lane have any available units?
1113 Steele Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Steele Lane have?
Some of 1113 Steele Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Steele Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Steele Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Steele Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Steele Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1113 Steele Lane offer parking?
No, 1113 Steele Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1113 Steele Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Steele Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Steele Lane have a pool?
No, 1113 Steele Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Steele Lane have accessible units?
No, 1113 Steele Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Steele Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Steele Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

