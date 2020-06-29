1113 Steele Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room bbq/grill guest suite hot tub media room

Tenant responsible for lawn service and pest control, rent will be 3750 per month. Tenant responsible for lawn service rent will be 3850. This Darling home has 4 bedrms, 3 bathrms, study, game room & media room, close to Grapevine lake, Mall, Gaylord Hotel & DFW airport. Home boasts high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout first floor! Wide open kitchen & living really brings the family together! Kitchen shines with stainless steel appliances. Has granite counters & abundant cabinet & counter space. Master & guest suite down, enjoy the spa like master bath also featuring an oversized master closet with direct access to laundry for convenience. Head upstairs & enjoy more time with family in the game & media rooms. Grill out this summer under the covered patio, & play in the field behind for more space. Owner to provide refrigerator and washer/dryer for qualified applicant. All 10 rated schools, close to shopping, dining & the airport. Available NOW. Make this your new home today!