Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM

1005 Sanmar Drive

1005 Sanmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Sanmar Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home in a great location! This home features an open concept with extensive Wood Floors
downstairs. The Vaulted Ceilings and abundance of windows allow for tons of natural light. Updated Kitchen includes Granite countertops with backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and decorative lighting. Fall in love with the luxurious updated master bath, which includes Dual spray zones in shower, jetted tub and custom closet! All secondary bedrooms are oversized. 4th bedroom large enough to serve as media or playroom if desired. Great location, close to schools, restaurants, and parks. Landlord to add sod to backyard in fall when it cools off. Landlord also provides weekly mowing & edging included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Sanmar Drive have any available units?
1005 Sanmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Sanmar Drive have?
Some of 1005 Sanmar Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Sanmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Sanmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Sanmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Sanmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1005 Sanmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Sanmar Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Sanmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Sanmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Sanmar Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Sanmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Sanmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Sanmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Sanmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Sanmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

