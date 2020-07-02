1005 Sanmar Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home in a great location! This home features an open concept with extensive Wood Floors

downstairs. The Vaulted Ceilings and abundance of windows allow for tons of natural light. Updated Kitchen includes Granite countertops with backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and decorative lighting. Fall in love with the luxurious updated master bath, which includes Dual spray zones in shower, jetted tub and custom closet! All secondary bedrooms are oversized. 4th bedroom large enough to serve as media or playroom if desired. Great location, close to schools, restaurants, and parks. Landlord to add sod to backyard in fall when it cools off. Landlord also provides weekly mowing & edging included in lease.