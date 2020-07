Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom home located on a corner lot. Tile, laminate and recently replaced carpet installed throughout. Master includes large garden tub, separate shower and a massive walk-in closet. Covered patio and porch with a beautifully landscaped backyard. Enjoy all the amenities Woodcreek has to offer including a community pool, park, trails and a toddler splash park! Do not miss your opportunity to make this beauty your home!