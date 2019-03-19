All apartments in Fate
Fate, TX
414 Hackberry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414 Hackberry Drive

414 Hackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

414 Hackberry Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,662 sf home is located in Fate, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Hackberry Drive have any available units?
414 Hackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 414 Hackberry Drive have?
Some of 414 Hackberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Hackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
414 Hackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Hackberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Hackberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 414 Hackberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 414 Hackberry Drive offers parking.
Does 414 Hackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Hackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Hackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 414 Hackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 414 Hackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 414 Hackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Hackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Hackberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Hackberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Hackberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
