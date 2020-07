5617 Emerson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

OFFERED 6-9 MONTH LEASE TERM. THIS IS TRULY A MUST SEE IN FAIRVIEW! OPEN AND BRIGHT FLOORPLAN ON THIS SUPER CUTE SINGLE STORY GEM. FEATURES 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH 2 DINING AREAS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT MOST HALLWAYS AND TRAFFIC AREAS. STEP UP TO A BEAUTIFUL FRONT COVERED PORCH LEADING TO FRONT ENTRY WHERE YOU ARE GREETED BY A NICE OPEN CONCEPT DINING ROOM. STUDY OR BEDROOM TO THE FRONT AND WALKWAYS LEAD YOU INTO A COZY, YET SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN BOASTS CUSTOM OAK CABINETS WITH PULL OUT DRAWERS AND UNDER CABINET LIGHTING. GRANITE COUNTERS. BEAUTIFUL LARGE BACK YARD. PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. SUPER LOCATION CONVENIENT TO AMPLE SHOPPING, MAJOR HIGHWAYS.