Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is a wonderful cul-de-sac lot with ceramic tile in all but bedrooms. Formal dining could be used as study. Nice breakfast bar overlooks living with lovely fireplace and cut out for tv. Cheery breakfast room with window seat. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Split bedroom plan for privacy.