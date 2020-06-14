Apartment List
50 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Oaks Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
14 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2268 sqft
** NO PETS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
32 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
30 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Dominion
18 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
45 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
150 Medical Drive
150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
217 Horse Hill
217 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3179 sqft
This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
402 Aster Trail
402 Aster Trail, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2745 sqft
Home located in the Gated Community of Stonewall Ranch. Secondary Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Study has Hardwood Floors. Large Loft for second living area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dominion
1 Unit Available
22210 Iso Grifo Ln
22210 Iso Grifo Ln, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3259 sqft
Interior designed fully furnished from furniture to linens & silverware property. Functional kitchen built for entertaining with backsplash, built in oven, glass top stove, granite countertops. Dual Huge Master rooms and bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
218 EBNER ST
218 Ebner Street, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1548 sqft
Just updated & conveniently located home. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Island kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Master bath has been updated with double vanity and huge walk-in shower.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dominion
1 Unit Available
25 WORTHSHAM DR
25 Worthsham Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
3802 sqft
Tucked away inside the prestigious Dominion Sub/Featuring exquisite & sophisticated upgrades you quest in a new custom home. Extensively renovated, including new metal roof/new appliances/AC/hardware/tubs/sinks & more.
Results within 10 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1306 sqft
Close to I-10 freeway. Round-the-clock gym and laundry. Community dog park, pool and barbecue areas. 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry hookups, patios or balconies, and granite-look countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1119 sqft
Amenities include community Wi-Fi, covered parking, a pool and a 24-hour gym. The one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature laundry hookups, separate dining areas and spacious closets. Just off I-10.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
32 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
46 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
199 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
59 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$965
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
26 Units Available
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1107 sqft
Great location, within minutes of San Antonio's best shops and restaurants. Apartments feature granite countertops, crown molding and tile backsplash. Community includes pool, fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Oaks Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

