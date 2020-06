Amenities

Wonderful 5 bedroom home located in prestigious Fair Oaks Ranch(Front Gate). This home has all the upgrades you could want. The floorplan is open and features gourmet kitchen, 5 bedrooms, den/office/, game room and media room. The master is downstairs and big enough for a King/Queen. The homes sits on Cul-De-Sac lot. Come and see while it lasts.