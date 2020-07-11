All apartments in Euless
The Manchester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

The Manchester

100 Manchester Dr · (469) 789-5660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX 76039

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 283 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 372 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 355 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Manchester.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
online portal
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near choice shopping centers, 24 Hour Fitness, and countless eateries like Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Thai Papaya Garden, and Taco Cabana. We have a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.

The Manchester Apartments is proud to offer one and two bedroom floor plans with amenities sure to fit your needs. Features include an all-electric kitchen with refrigerator and dishwasher, ceiling fans, and vinyl wood flooring. You’ll love the view from your personal patio or balcony. Click on over to our photo gallery to catch a glimpse of your new life!

We treasure our residents' comfort and seek to provide an inviting and friendly community. Enjoy our professional management team, on-site maintenance team, multiple clothes care centers, and a sparkling swimming pool. We have pet waste stations, as we proudly allow cats and dogs here in our community. Now your furry friends have the opportunity to relax by your side and enjoy the comforts of luxurious apartment home living too. Call today or check our availability to make The Manchester Apartments your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 1 bedrooms, $200 2 bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Manchester have any available units?
The Manchester has 45 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does The Manchester have?
Some of The Manchester's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Manchester currently offering any rent specials?
The Manchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Manchester pet-friendly?
Yes, The Manchester is pet friendly.
Does The Manchester offer parking?
Yes, The Manchester offers parking.
Does The Manchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Manchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Manchester have a pool?
Yes, The Manchester has a pool.
Does The Manchester have accessible units?
No, The Manchester does not have accessible units.
Does The Manchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Manchester has units with dishwashers.
