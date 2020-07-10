All apartments in Euless
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

Avenue900

900 Grange Hall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

900 Grange Hall Dr, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Area: Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Hurst 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $1,180-1,515 / 690-1,003sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Private detached garages($150/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1082

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avenue900 have any available units?
Avenue900 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does Avenue900 have?
Some of Avenue900's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avenue900 currently offering any rent specials?
Avenue900 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avenue900 pet-friendly?
Yes, Avenue900 is pet friendly.
Does Avenue900 offer parking?
Yes, Avenue900 offers parking.
Does Avenue900 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avenue900 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avenue900 have a pool?
Yes, Avenue900 has a pool.
Does Avenue900 have accessible units?
Yes, Avenue900 has accessible units.
Does Avenue900 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avenue900 has units with dishwashers.

