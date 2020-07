Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Current tenants lease is up 5-31. Open one story split BR plan. HGTV remodeled master bath has grey neutrals, marble finishes, heavy glass barn door shower, Spacious eatin kitchen w 5 burner cooktop, exotic granite & skylight. All rooms and storage thru out home are spacious with natural sunlight, new 5 ton AC, recirculating water pump, plantation shutters, private backyard w nice patio on large corner lot in quiet neighborhood. Electric is off. Supra on garage door not front door.