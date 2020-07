Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully crafted 2-1 home in the Euless area. Exterior offers 2 front parking spaces and a small backyard space. The interior offers hard flooring in downstairs living area. plenty of granite counter space in the kitchen. Half bath located downstairs with the shared full bathroom upstairs. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Carpet in the Master-bedroom with two large closets as well as included drawers. Located close to plenty of great shopping, parks, and schools!