Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home, with garage conversion that added a huge bonus room. Update throughout the house. Nice size backyard with Gazebo. House does not have any carpet, it is all ceramic tile. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Ready to move in

A must see!