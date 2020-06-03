810 Blessing Creek Dr

Amenities
GREAT quiet location in Euless convenient to 183, 121, 360 , DFW Airport, shopping, dining, and more. Three bedroom, two bath duplex with gated parking in rear. NEW carpet. Middle bedroom opens to hall and to master for the perfect office or nursery space. Ceramic tile in kitchen, refrigerator included. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans throughout. Living room has a cozy fireplace for those upcoming cold winter nights. Washer dryer hookups in hall. Covered back porch with fenced in yard.
Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf
$1395 per month, $1395 deposit, pet fee, $50 application fee for all 18+ tenants.
Call 817.330.6430 to schedule a showing.