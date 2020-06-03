810 Blessing Creek Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

GREAT quiet location in Euless convenient to 183, 121, 360 , DFW Airport, shopping, dining, and more. Three bedroom, two bath duplex with gated parking in rear. NEW carpet. Middle bedroom opens to hall and to master for the perfect office or nursery space. Ceramic tile in kitchen, refrigerator included. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans throughout. Living room has a cozy fireplace for those upcoming cold winter nights. Washer dryer hookups in hall. Covered back porch with fenced in yard.



Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf



$1395 per month, $1395 deposit, pet fee, $50 application fee for all 18+ tenants.



Call 817.330.6430 to schedule a showing.