810 Blessing Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Blessing Creek Dr

810 Blessing Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Blessing Creek Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
GREAT quiet location in Euless convenient to 183, 121, 360 , DFW Airport, shopping, dining, and more. Three bedroom, two bath duplex with gated parking in rear. NEW carpet. Middle bedroom opens to hall and to master for the perfect office or nursery space. Ceramic tile in kitchen, refrigerator included. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans throughout. Living room has a cozy fireplace for those upcoming cold winter nights. Washer dryer hookups in hall. Covered back porch with fenced in yard.

Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf

$1395 per month, $1395 deposit, pet fee, $50 application fee for all 18+ tenants.

Call 817.330.6430 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

