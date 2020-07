Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury vinyl plank flooring just installed throughout the home. The interior has been freshly painted and this home is move in ready NOW. Great proximity to everything Fort Worth and Dallas has to offer! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with a great floorplan. Kitchen, family room with fireplace and breakfast area are very open and spacious. There is a formal dining area and living room as well.