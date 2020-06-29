All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 713 Aries Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
713 Aries Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:02 AM

713 Aries Drive

713 Aries Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

713 Aries Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3-2-2 in Euless, HEB ISD! Lovely crown molding, spacious rooms, open concept living, and so much more! Generous sized 22x15 family room offers a beautiful tiled fireplace and opens to the dining area and kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, pretty cabinetry, built-in microwave, WI pantry, desk area and ample storage. Private master suite has a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Split bedroom floor plan, nice secodaries, large utility room, terraced backyard, open patio and more located just minutes from DFW Airport. One small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Aries Drive have any available units?
713 Aries Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Aries Drive have?
Some of 713 Aries Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Aries Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Aries Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Aries Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Aries Drive is pet friendly.
Does 713 Aries Drive offer parking?
Yes, 713 Aries Drive offers parking.
Does 713 Aries Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Aries Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Aries Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Aries Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Aries Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Aries Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Aries Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Aries Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary