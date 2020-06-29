713 Aries Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3-2-2 in Euless, HEB ISD! Lovely crown molding, spacious rooms, open concept living, and so much more! Generous sized 22x15 family room offers a beautiful tiled fireplace and opens to the dining area and kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar, pretty cabinetry, built-in microwave, WI pantry, desk area and ample storage. Private master suite has a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Split bedroom floor plan, nice secodaries, large utility room, terraced backyard, open patio and more located just minutes from DFW Airport. One small pet considered.