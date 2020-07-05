712 Woodstock Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage media room new construction

Stunning new construction with lots of upgrades! Five spacious bedrooms, dedicated office space, two living areas plus media room! Beautiful eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens, glass tile back splash, island, refrigerator and tons of windows in the breakfast nook. Family room with gas fireplace. Two bedrooms down and three up. Master bedroom on 1st level. Master bath has dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Fenced yard and covered patio with gas line for easy grilling. Upstairs game room and bonus media room. Never lived in and ready for immediate move in!