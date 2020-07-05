All apartments in Euless
712 Woodstock Avenue

712 Woodstock Ave · No Longer Available
Location

712 Woodstock Ave, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
Stunning new construction with lots of upgrades! Five spacious bedrooms, dedicated office space, two living areas plus media room! Beautiful eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens, glass tile back splash, island, refrigerator and tons of windows in the breakfast nook. Family room with gas fireplace. Two bedrooms down and three up. Master bedroom on 1st level. Master bath has dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Fenced yard and covered patio with gas line for easy grilling. Upstairs game room and bonus media room. Never lived in and ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Woodstock Avenue have any available units?
712 Woodstock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Woodstock Avenue have?
Some of 712 Woodstock Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Woodstock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 Woodstock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Woodstock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 712 Woodstock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 712 Woodstock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 712 Woodstock Avenue offers parking.
Does 712 Woodstock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Woodstock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Woodstock Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 Woodstock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 Woodstock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 Woodstock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Woodstock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Woodstock Avenue has units with dishwashers.

