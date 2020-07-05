All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 707 Brenda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
707 Brenda Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

707 Brenda Lane

707 Brenda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

707 Brenda Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Amenities, Accessibility. Walk to Kroger. Single Story. Excellent floorplan. No carpet. HUGE master bedroom to retreat to. Sidewalks for morning or evening walks, close to parks and Euless Life Center. American Airlines, Bell Helicopter, GM Plant, DFW Airport all just a few min away. Easy access to 360,183,121 highways.Lawn care&trash included. Partial water bill paid by landlord. Large backyard. $50appfee, TAR Form, have a PDF file with copy of DL, recent pay stubs or tax return if you are 1099, download free app CamScanner(photo anything convert to PDF, easily shared). Animals are case by case. See TransactionDesk for rental criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Brenda Lane have any available units?
707 Brenda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Brenda Lane have?
Some of 707 Brenda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Brenda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
707 Brenda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Brenda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 707 Brenda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 707 Brenda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 707 Brenda Lane offers parking.
Does 707 Brenda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Brenda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Brenda Lane have a pool?
No, 707 Brenda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 707 Brenda Lane have accessible units?
No, 707 Brenda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Brenda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Brenda Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary