707 Brenda Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave carpet

Location, Amenities, Accessibility. Walk to Kroger. Single Story. Excellent floorplan. No carpet. HUGE master bedroom to retreat to. Sidewalks for morning or evening walks, close to parks and Euless Life Center. American Airlines, Bell Helicopter, GM Plant, DFW Airport all just a few min away. Easy access to 360,183,121 highways.Lawn care&trash included. Partial water bill paid by landlord. Large backyard. $50appfee, TAR Form, have a PDF file with copy of DL, recent pay stubs or tax return if you are 1099, download free app CamScanner(photo anything convert to PDF, easily shared). Animals are case by case. See TransactionDesk for rental criteria.