706 Angela Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bed-2.5 bath-2 story home in a well sought after Euless location. Two living areas on the first floor, with a formal dining space. Kitchen has plenty of countertop space with an island, and tall cabinets for storage. 1st floor also has a half bath, tons of storage spaces and utility room leading to the garage. Upstairs has another living area with a closet as well as all the large bedrooms which is great for a growing family. Backyard has plenty of open space for gardening, along with a covered patio that's ready for enjoyment in all seasons! Located near major highways for easy commute (183, 360, 121), DFW airport, schools, and grocery stores. Euless living at its best!!!