Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:49 PM

706 Angela Lane

706 Angela Lane · No Longer Available
Location

706 Angela Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bed-2.5 bath-2 story home in a well sought after Euless location. Two living areas on the first floor, with a formal dining space. Kitchen has plenty of countertop space with an island, and tall cabinets for storage. 1st floor also has a half bath, tons of storage spaces and utility room leading to the garage. Upstairs has another living area with a closet as well as all the large bedrooms which is great for a growing family. Backyard has plenty of open space for gardening, along with a covered patio that's ready for enjoyment in all seasons! Located near major highways for easy commute (183, 360, 121), DFW airport, schools, and grocery stores. Euless living at its best!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Angela Lane have any available units?
706 Angela Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 Angela Lane have?
Some of 706 Angela Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Angela Lane currently offering any rent specials?
706 Angela Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Angela Lane pet-friendly?
No, 706 Angela Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 706 Angela Lane offer parking?
Yes, 706 Angela Lane offers parking.
Does 706 Angela Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Angela Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Angela Lane have a pool?
No, 706 Angela Lane does not have a pool.
Does 706 Angela Lane have accessible units?
No, 706 Angela Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Angela Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Angela Lane has units with dishwashers.

