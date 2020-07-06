701 Dickey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 4-2.5-2 in Euless, HEB ISD! Bright family room has floor to ceiling brick fireplace, separate dining area and spacious eat-in kitchen with skylight and lots of storage. Split bedroom floor plan has a 15x13 master bedroom downstairs and all secondaries upstairs. Master has walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate vanities. Large backyard with concrete patio- great for entertaining, centrally located near Hwy's 183, 121 and 360. Near restaurants, shopping and Golf Courses! Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.