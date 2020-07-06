All apartments in Euless
701 Dickey Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:13 PM

701 Dickey Drive

701 Dickey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Dickey Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4-2.5-2 in Euless, HEB ISD! Bright family room has floor to ceiling brick fireplace, separate dining area and spacious eat-in kitchen with skylight and lots of storage. Split bedroom floor plan has a 15x13 master bedroom downstairs and all secondaries upstairs. Master has walk-in closet, dual sinks and separate vanities. Large backyard with concrete patio- great for entertaining, centrally located near Hwy's 183, 121 and 360. Near restaurants, shopping and Golf Courses! Pet friendly. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

