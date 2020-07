Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom luxury town home in gated community. Open floor plan with large living area, hardwood flooring on level 1 including master bedroom. Upstairs has a nice size lounge area that can be used as game room or 2nd living. 2 huge bedrooms with double closets in one of them. Close to major freeways, entertainment and shopping. Award wining Grapevine schools. ****A MUST SEE*****