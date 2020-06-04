515 Darlene Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Minutes away from the DFW International airport. Freshly painted beautiful house in Euless 2 Story 4-3-2! New ceiling fans in all rooms. New microwave and Stove. New blinds on all windows. Plenty of space & square feet for the large Family- 2 big Living areas down w separate Office-Study + 2 Dining areas*Gigantic upstairs Game room & oversize Bedrooms*Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet ,smooth top range & stainless steel sink*3 Full baths,large privately fenced backyard w open Patio & much more. Well established neighborhood.