515 Darlene Trail
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

515 Darlene Trail

515 Darlene Trail · No Longer Available
Location

515 Darlene Trail, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Minutes away from the DFW International airport. Freshly painted beautiful house in Euless 2 Story 4-3-2! New ceiling fans in all rooms. New microwave and Stove. New blinds on all windows. Plenty of space & square feet for the large Family- 2 big Living areas down w separate Office-Study + 2 Dining areas*Gigantic upstairs Game room & oversize Bedrooms*Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet ,smooth top range & stainless steel sink*3 Full baths,large privately fenced backyard w open Patio & much more. Well established neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Darlene Trail have any available units?
515 Darlene Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Darlene Trail have?
Some of 515 Darlene Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Darlene Trail currently offering any rent specials?
515 Darlene Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Darlene Trail pet-friendly?
No, 515 Darlene Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 515 Darlene Trail offer parking?
Yes, 515 Darlene Trail offers parking.
Does 515 Darlene Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Darlene Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Darlene Trail have a pool?
No, 515 Darlene Trail does not have a pool.
Does 515 Darlene Trail have accessible units?
No, 515 Darlene Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Darlene Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Darlene Trail has units with dishwashers.

