Euless, TX
505 Jones Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

505 Jones Street

505 Jones Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Jones Street, Euless, TX 76040
Oakwood Terrace Euless

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Property Open for Tour: Sunday, Nov 10 from 1:30-3. Just updated, this 4 bed 2 bath home is bright and charming! Most rooms have recent ceiling fans. The kitchen has new granite, subway tile back splash, and new stainless appliances. The master bath has been updated as well. No carpet, either tile or laminate flooring. Fresh neutral paint, new light fixtures, new blinds and brushed nickel door hardware are excellent touches! Storage building located in the back yard. Large backyard with 30X12 covered back patio. Flexible room with AC-Heat can be an office, storage area, or exercise room. $50 app fee per persons over 18 payable to Jason Hewitt. App and docs are in MLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Jones Street have any available units?
505 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Jones Street have?
Some of 505 Jones Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 505 Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 505 Jones Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 Jones Street offers parking.
Does 505 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 505 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Jones Street has units with dishwashers.

