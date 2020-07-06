505 Jones Street

Amenities

Property Open for Tour: Sunday, Nov 10 from 1:30-3. Just updated, this 4 bed 2 bath home is bright and charming! Most rooms have recent ceiling fans. The kitchen has new granite, subway tile back splash, and new stainless appliances. The master bath has been updated as well. No carpet, either tile or laminate flooring. Fresh neutral paint, new light fixtures, new blinds and brushed nickel door hardware are excellent touches! Storage building located in the back yard. Large backyard with 30X12 covered back patio. Flexible room with AC-Heat can be an office, storage area, or exercise room. $50 app fee per persons over 18 payable to Jason Hewitt. App and docs are in MLS