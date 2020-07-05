All apartments in Euless
505 Augustine Drive

Location

505 Augustine Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
parking
MOVE IN READY!! This cute home has neutral paint throughout, laminate wood flooring in living area, dining area, hall and all bedrooms, tile in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms; water heater, AC unit and roof all replaced in 2019. Covered front porch, gate in driveway leading to private carport in back with plenty of parking and a basketball hoop. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!! Includes refrigerator. Pets on a case-by-case basis. $40 app fee for each applicant over the age of 18. Contact agent for link to fill out application online. Lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Augustine Drive have any available units?
505 Augustine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Augustine Drive have?
Some of 505 Augustine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Augustine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Augustine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Augustine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Augustine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 505 Augustine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Augustine Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Augustine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Augustine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Augustine Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Augustine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Augustine Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Augustine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Augustine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Augustine Drive has units with dishwashers.

