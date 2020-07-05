505 Augustine Drive

Amenities

MOVE IN READY!! This cute home has neutral paint throughout, laminate wood flooring in living area, dining area, hall and all bedrooms, tile in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms; water heater, AC unit and roof all replaced in 2019. Covered front porch, gate in driveway leading to private carport in back with plenty of parking and a basketball hoop. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!! Includes refrigerator. Pets on a case-by-case basis. $40 app fee for each applicant over the age of 18. Contact agent for link to fill out application online. Lawn care included.