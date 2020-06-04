Rent Calculator
Euless, TX
4104 Linkwood Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:03 PM
4104 Linkwood Drive
No Longer Available
4104 Linkwood Drive, Euless, TX 76040
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open concept house with private pool.. update throughout.4 bed 3 bath house, very open and charming back yard.. Landlord will keep maintenance on pool with pool service..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4104 Linkwood Drive have any available units?
4104 Linkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Euless, TX
.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Euless Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4104 Linkwood Drive have?
Some of 4104 Linkwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4104 Linkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Linkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Linkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Linkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Euless
.
Does 4104 Linkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Linkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4104 Linkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Linkwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Linkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4104 Linkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4104 Linkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4104 Linkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Linkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Linkwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
