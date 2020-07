Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home located in a well establish community. Home has been completely updated in recent years. Great home for entertaining guest and family. Home does have a pool, great for spring and summer swims. This home was converted into a 2 bedroom, but can function as a 3 bedrooms or office or large closet. Must see home, you will not be disappointed. Tenant is responsible for weekly pool cleaning