Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:29 PM

3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307

3745 Post Oak Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3745 Post Oak Blvd, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
bathtub
internet access
Unit 5307 Available 03/01/20 SUBLEASE New apartment in EULESS FW ARLINGTON - Property Id: 221971

Master restroom
Large bedroom with carpet and huge closet
Granite top in kitchen with appliances already.
Large spacious bathtub
Wooded floors
Community WIFI and Cable
Washer Drier connection
3rd floor
Gated community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221971
Property Id 221971

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5538615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 have any available units?
3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 have?
Some of 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 pet-friendly?
No, 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 offer parking?
No, 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 does not offer parking.
Does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 have a pool?
No, 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 have accessible units?
No, 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 has units with dishwashers.

