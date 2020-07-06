Unit 5307 Available 03/01/20 SUBLEASE New apartment in EULESS FW ARLINGTON - Property Id: 221971
Master restroom Large bedroom with carpet and huge closet Granite top in kitchen with appliances already. Large spacious bathtub Wooded floors Community WIFI and Cable Washer Drier connection 3rd floor Gated community Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221971 Property Id 221971
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5538615)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 have any available units?
3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 have?
Some of 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307 is not currently offering any rent specials.