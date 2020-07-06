3745 Post Oak Blvd Apt 5307 5307

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Unit 5307 Available 03/01/20 SUBLEASE New apartment in EULESS FW ARLINGTON - Property Id: 221971



Master restroom

Large bedroom with carpet and huge closet

Granite top in kitchen with appliances already.

Large spacious bathtub

Wooded floors

Community WIFI and Cable

Washer Drier connection

3rd floor

Gated community

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221971

Property Id 221971



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5538615)