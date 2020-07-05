All apartments in Euless
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:10 AM

358 Arbor Crest Lane

358 Arbor Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

358 Arbor Crest Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Lovely move-in-ready 3-bedroom 2.5-bath 2-story home in desired Arbor Glen, featuring spacious living areas with a focal two-sided fireplace, kitchen w stainless-steel appliances, skylights, bay windows, solar screens, remodeled bathrooms with luxury stone tiles, wood and tile floors throughout; front-yard maintenance by HOA. Enjoy community pools, clubhouse, walking distance to neighborhood park & trails. Conveniently located close to TX-183, TX-360, Hwy 121, shopping, dinning & airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Arbor Crest Lane have any available units?
358 Arbor Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 Arbor Crest Lane have?
Some of 358 Arbor Crest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Arbor Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
358 Arbor Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Arbor Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 358 Arbor Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 358 Arbor Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 358 Arbor Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 358 Arbor Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Arbor Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Arbor Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 358 Arbor Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 358 Arbor Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 358 Arbor Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Arbor Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 Arbor Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.

