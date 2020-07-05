313 Brasher Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this IMMACULATE and sprawling 4 bedroom home in Oakridge Estates. This beautiful home has just been painted and has brand new flooring throughout. This home features an open concept living. The kitchen is a great size and features a gas cooktop and tons of counter space. You will love the spacious master bedroom offering a private jetted tub with separate shower. This pristine home also has a large backyard. The home has always been smoke and pet free. The refrigerator stays with the property. Do not miss out on this one!