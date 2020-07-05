All apartments in Euless
313 Brasher Lane
313 Brasher Lane

313 Brasher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

313 Brasher Lane, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this IMMACULATE and sprawling 4 bedroom home in Oakridge Estates. This beautiful home has just been painted and has brand new flooring throughout. This home features an open concept living. The kitchen is a great size and features a gas cooktop and tons of counter space. You will love the spacious master bedroom offering a private jetted tub with separate shower. This pristine home also has a large backyard. The home has always been smoke and pet free. The refrigerator stays with the property. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Brasher Lane have any available units?
313 Brasher Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Brasher Lane have?
Some of 313 Brasher Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Brasher Lane currently offering any rent specials?
313 Brasher Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Brasher Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Brasher Lane is pet friendly.
Does 313 Brasher Lane offer parking?
Yes, 313 Brasher Lane offers parking.
Does 313 Brasher Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Brasher Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Brasher Lane have a pool?
No, 313 Brasher Lane does not have a pool.
Does 313 Brasher Lane have accessible units?
No, 313 Brasher Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Brasher Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Brasher Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

