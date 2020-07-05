3078 W Sycamore Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking guest parking

Large 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Story Town Home. A living area with wood burning fireplace, kitchen and dining and half bath are down stairs. The kitchen includes a microwave, dishwasher, disposal, fridge and stove. Both (2) bedrooms with a full bath and full size washer and dryer connections are upstairs. Each unit has two parking spaces and the property has short term visitor parking available for guests.

Great for living. Excellent location. Close to schools and major highways 121, 183 and I-10. On site Manager.

Pictures are for illustration purpose only. Colors, appliances may vary.

Comes with Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Hookups

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA fees.