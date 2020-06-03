All apartments in Euless
Last updated October 3 2019

3023 Hilltop Drive

3023 Hilltop Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3023 Hilltop Dr, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Well maintained and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in the highly sought Colleyville-Grapevine ISD! Close to shopping, restaurants and highways. Home features engineered hardwood floors in living room and both bedrooms. Updated kitchen features modern ceramic tiles, SS appliance and includes refrigerator. There is plenty of storage space and washer dryer connections in the hallway. Nest thermostat and ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Large backyard with storage closet. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Hilltop Drive have any available units?
3023 Hilltop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 Hilltop Drive have?
Some of 3023 Hilltop Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Hilltop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Hilltop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Hilltop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3023 Hilltop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 3023 Hilltop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Hilltop Drive offers parking.
Does 3023 Hilltop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Hilltop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Hilltop Drive have a pool?
No, 3023 Hilltop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3023 Hilltop Drive have accessible units?
No, 3023 Hilltop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Hilltop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023 Hilltop Drive has units with dishwashers.

