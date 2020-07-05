302 Winston Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Ask about Christmas movein special. 1-3 year lease terms available. Spacious family home on culdesac with low maintenance backyard. Master down with jet tub & closet organizers. 3 bedrooms & gameroom upstairs. 930 SF addition perfect for extended entertainment, office, exercise or rec room. Open concept Family, dining & kitchen. Kitchen has travertine counters & tons of custom cabinets & pantry space. Tile floors & crown mold thru out the downstairs, wood laminate floors upstairs. Incredible closet and storage place thru out home & garage.